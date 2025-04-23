Wings Rookie Paige Bueckers Expresses Excitement for Teaming Up With Arike Ogubowale
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers was formally introduced by the franchise on Wednesday, as the No. 1 pick expressed excitement about teaming up with veteran star Arike Ogunbowale.
"I'm excited. She's electric," Bueckers said. "She can score at all three levels...obviously a bucket-getter, so looking to assist her a lot, space the floor, get her open looks, play off each other. But I'm just excited for everybody on the team. Like I was talking about, got some dogs so just excited to build that in camp, build the passion, build just the excitement of a new system, new coaching staff, a new team, just a lot of new stuff so excited to build with everyone."
Ogunbowale, a four-time All-Star and three-time All-WNBA selection will now team up with Bueckers, the No. 1 pick and UConn star who will immediately add firepower to the Wings backcourt. With Bueckers's shooting and playmaking ability to pair with Ogunbowale's scoring prowess, the Wings should be in a position to take a leap forward in 2025.