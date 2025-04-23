SI

Wings Rookie Paige Bueckers Expresses Excitement for Teaming Up With Arike Ogubowale

The Wings rookie was formally introduced on Wednesday.

Mike McDaniel

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is excited to team up with star Arike Ogunbowale.
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is excited to team up with star Arike Ogunbowale. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers was formally introduced by the franchise on Wednesday, as the No. 1 pick expressed excitement about teaming up with veteran star Arike Ogunbowale.

"I'm excited. She's electric," Bueckers said. "She can score at all three levels...obviously a bucket-getter, so looking to assist her a lot, space the floor, get her open looks, play off each other. But I'm just excited for everybody on the team. Like I was talking about, got some dogs so just excited to build that in camp, build the passion, build just the excitement of a new system, new coaching staff, a new team, just a lot of new stuff so excited to build with everyone."

Ogunbowale, a four-time All-Star and three-time All-WNBA selection will now team up with Bueckers, the No. 1 pick and UConn star who will immediately add firepower to the Wings backcourt. With Bueckers's shooting and playmaking ability to pair with Ogunbowale's scoring prowess, the Wings should be in a position to take a leap forward in 2025.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/WNBA