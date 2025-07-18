SI

WNBA All-Star Weekend Ticket Prices: How Much to Attend Each Event

Signs advertising the WNBA All-Star games go up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse,
WNBA All-Star Game weekend in Indianapolis is underway, and the competitions begin Friday evening with the three-point contest and skills challenge at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Those two challenges lead up to the main event, the All-Star Game, which will take place on Saturday evening.

Before the events begin, here's a look at the ticket prices for both the All-Star Game and three-point contest/skills challenge.

WNBA All-Star Game Ticket Prices

The most affordable tickets for Saturday's All-Star Game are in the upper level of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting as low as $61 on StubHub and generally ranging from $80-$125. The terrace features tickets for $227 and the mezzanine level has tickets at a range from $270-$540. The lower level of the arena also features a wide range of ticket prices, with prices going from around $297 to as high as $945.

Courtside tickets are easily the most expensive for the event, and all start above $1,000 each. The lowest priced courtside tickets are $1,014, and they reach as much as $4,526.

WNBA 3-Point Contest & Skills Challenge Ticket Prices

Last-minute tickets for Friday's three-point contest and skills challenge are selling at much more affordable prices. StubHub lists seats in the upper deck as low as $11, and tickets for the upper sections generally range from $11-20.

Tickets in the mezzanine level of the arena primarily range on StubHub from $39-$145, while they list seats in the lower level at a wide range from as low as $60 to as high as $667.

The most expensive tickets for the event are in section 107, which has tickets at a price of $872. Courtside tickets for the event are also pricey, ranging on StubHub from $355-$660.

