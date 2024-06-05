WNBA Rescinds Second Technical on Angel Reese in Sky’s Loss to Liberty
The WNBA has rescinded the second technical assessed to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese in Tuesday’s 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe.
Reese was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the game for drawing a double technical. After picking up her fifth personal foul while battling for a rebound, Reese argued the call with official Charles Watson and subsequently received two technical fouls.
In the postgame pool report, crew chief Maj Forsberg told reporters that Reese’s first technical was for “disrespectfully addressing” the official, and her second technical was for “waving off the calling official in resentment to the call.”
Reese’s night at Wintrust Arena ended early, but the Sky forward still finished with 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 24 minutes, becoming the fourth Sky player to record multiple double-doubles in their rookie season.
Though Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball offered to pay Reese’s $400 fine for her technicals, which cost $200 apiece, it looks like the rookie will only have to pay for one. WNBA players can accrue up to six technical fouls before receiving a one-game suspension.
Earlier this month, Reese was fined $1,000 for not making herself available to the media after the Sky’s 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever.