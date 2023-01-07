UConn WBB Forced to Postpone Game Without Enough Healthy Players

No. 5 Connecticut has been forced to postpone a women's basketball game against DePaul due to a dearth of healthy players, according to a Friday evening release from the Big East Conference.

The game was scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Storrs, Conn., where the Huskies were expected to seek their seventh straight win.

Big East rules require teams to dress at least seven scholarship players for a game. After a rash of recent injuries, Connecticut is down to six.

Entering their 73-37 win at Xavier on Thursday, the Huskies were already missing guard Caroline Ducharme (concussion protocol), guard Azzi Fudd (knee), guard Paige Bueckers (ACL), and forward Ice Brady (patella) for varying lengths of time.

That list grew against the Musketeers, as forward Aaliyah Edwards hurt her ankle and forward Ayanna Patterson suffered an undisclosed injury.

Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma is also out for the near future as he convalesces from an undisclosed illness.

Connecticut — still 13-2 despite its injury woes — is scheduled to meet No. 24 St. John's in New York City on Wednesday evening.