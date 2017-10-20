WWE has been forced to dramatically alter the card for this weekend’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, apparently because of a virus spreading throughout the locker room.

Justin LaBar of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported on Wednesday that Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas and JoJo Offerman have been out of action recently because of viral meningitis. PWInsider reports that Dallas is the only wrestler to have shown symptoms, while Wyatt and Offerman are being quarantined as a precaution. Dallas is Wyatt’s real-life brother, and Wyatt and Offerman are dating.

WWE announced Friday that medical issues have forced it to rejigger the card for Sunday’s PPV. Wyatt is out of his match against Finn Balor and Roman Reigns is no longer participating in the much anticipated Shield reunion with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Reigns will be replaced by... Kurt Angle!

That’s right, the Raw general manager, who hasn’t wrestled for WWE in 11 years, is putting on the singlet again to face The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Kane and Braun Strowman in a 5-on-3 handicap match.

Wyatt will be replaced by AJ Styles, who is currently touring South America with WWE.

Viral meningitis is inflammation of the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord. It causes fever, nausea, neck aches and vomiting, though the CDC says most people recover on their own in seven to 10 days.