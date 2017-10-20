Kurt Angle Replaces Roman Reigns for TLC PPV, Reportedly Due to Viral Meningitis

WWE has been forced to make some changes after a viral meningitis outbreak.

By Dan Gartland
October 20, 2017

WWE has been forced to dramatically alter the card for this weekend’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, apparently because of a virus spreading throughout the locker room. 

Justin LaBar of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported on Wednesday that Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas and JoJo Offerman have been out of action recently because of viral meningitis. PWInsider reports that Dallas is the only wrestler to have shown symptoms, while Wyatt and Offerman are being quarantined as a precaution. Dallas is Wyatt’s real-life brother, and Wyatt and Offerman are dating. 

WWE announced Friday that medical issues have forced it to rejigger the card for Sunday’s PPV. Wyatt is out of his match against Finn Balor and Roman Reigns is no longer participating in the much anticipated Shield reunion with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Reigns will be replaced by... Kurt Angle!

That’s right, the Raw general manager, who hasn’t wrestled for WWE in 11 years, is putting on the singlet again to face The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Kane and Braun Strowman in a 5-on-3 handicap match. 

Wyatt will be replaced by AJ Styles, who is currently touring South America with WWE. 

Viral meningitis is inflammation of the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord. It causes fever, nausea, neck aches and vomiting, though the CDC says most people recover on their own in seven to 10 days. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters