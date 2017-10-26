T-Pain Says an ‘Old Lady’ Thought He and His Friends Were The New Day

T-Pain would be a good wrestler name, but he’s not in The New Day. 

By Dan Gartland
October 26, 2017

Here’s a tip: If you run into a celebrity at the airport, make sure you correctly identify which celebrity it is. 

T-Pain was walking through New York’s LaGuardia airport on Thursday with his body guard and manager when he was stopped by a woman who thought she recognized him. 

Was she a fan of his music? No. She thought the trio of men was a pro wrestling stable. 

While the resemblance to The New Day is superficial at best, T-Pain and his crew would make a pretty good WWE trios team. Bodyguard Chris Britto has the look and T-Pain already has a pretty solid ring name. Plus, imagine how awesome his promos would be if he just started singing. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters