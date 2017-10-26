Here’s a tip: If you run into a celebrity at the airport, make sure you correctly identify which celebrity it is.

T-Pain was walking through New York’s LaGuardia airport on Thursday with his body guard and manager when he was stopped by a woman who thought she recognized him.

Was she a fan of his music? No. She thought the trio of men was a pro wrestling stable.

While the resemblance to The New Day is superficial at best, T-Pain and his crew would make a pretty good WWE trios team. Bodyguard Chris Britto has the look and T-Pain already has a pretty solid ring name. Plus, imagine how awesome his promos would be if he just started singing.