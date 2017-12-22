WWE Superstar Kalisto was injured by a fan during Tuesday night’s episode of 205 Live.

Kalisto was on the ground outside the ring after his match with Gran Metalik against Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick when a fan threw a full bottle of water at him and hit him in the face. The fan was apprehended, according to WWE employees on Twitter.

Kalisto’s wife tweeted on Thursday night that her husbanded needed stitches to fix a cut on the inside of his mouth and may also have a fracture.

Needless to say, if you’re the kind of person who throws things at the performers during a wrestling show, you should stay home.