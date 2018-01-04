Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 12 lived up to the hype.
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 on Thursday lived up to the billing.
The annual show at the Tokyo Dome featured a double main event of Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega followed by Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito. While hardcore NJPW fans may have been more interested in the Okada-Naito bout, Jericho’s return to Japan drew plenty of interest from WWE fans. At age 47, Y2J showed fans that he’s still got it and turned in a hell of a match against Omega.
The entire card is available to watch on NJPW’s streaming service but you can check out the highlights below.
Chris Jericho makes his entrance
Kenny Omega enters dressed as Pharah from Overwatch
IWGP US Heavyweight Champion @KennyOmegamanX makes his Wrestle Kingdom 12 entrance! The world's waited in anticipation, and now #AlphaVsOmega is set to begin! Watch Now（English Commentary）▶︎https://t.co/TkdjtG0pdI pic.twitter.com/BrY9KWHmLk— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2018
Jericho has a little fun
Omega has a little fun
I'm sorry I love Chris Jericho but GO KENNY OMEGA 😂 pic.twitter.com/yejggJPrXD— Alexa and Rhea Ripley💞🇦🇺 (@ZoeblissWWE) January 4, 2018
Omega goes through the announce table
No disqualification, no limits! @KennyOmegamanX & @IAmJericho tear up the Tokyo Dome! Watch Now（English Commentary）▶︎https://t.co/TkdjtG0pdI pic.twitter.com/ATEmJ3LvkK— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2018
Omega’s suicide dive
The Cleaner cleans up Chris Jericho #njwk12 #wrestlekingdom12 pic.twitter.com/DozVpuwAcJ— Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) January 4, 2018
Jericho powerbombs Omega onto the floor
第８試合IWGP USヘビー級選手権試合 ノーDQマッチ@KennyOmegamanX VS @IAmJericho ！— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2018
ジェリコの激しい攻撃にケニー防戦一方！#AlphaVsOmega
今すぐ見る▷https://t.co/7hCo0XW3mc #njpw #njpwworld #njwk12 pic.twitter.com/cEhvKaollR
Omega sends Jericho through a table
@KennyOmegamanX takes the fight to @IAmJericho , battling back to gain the edge! Watch Now（English Commentary）▶︎https://t.co/TkdjtG0pdI#njpw #njpwworld #njwk12 pic.twitter.com/dLLaVnC75C— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2018
Omega fails to hit his finisher
Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel countered into a Walls of Jericho!!! #njwk12 #WrestleKingdom12 pic.twitter.com/xjFmt4x4Dk— Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) January 4, 2018
The finish
If you’re clamoring for more Omega-Jericho action, you may be in luck. Jericho is hosting a cruise in October with performances by musicians, comedians and a wrestling show with Ring of Honor. There has been plenty of speculation that Jericho’s return to Japan was to set up a rematch with Omega on the ship.