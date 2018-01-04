Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega: Highlights from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 12 lived up to the hype. 

By Dan Gartland
January 04, 2018

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 on Thursday lived up to the billing.

The annual show at the Tokyo Dome featured a double main event of Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega followed by Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito. While hardcore NJPW fans may have been more interested in the Okada-Naito bout, Jericho’s return to Japan drew plenty of interest from WWE fans. At age 47, Y2J showed fans that he’s still got it and turned in a hell of a match against Omega. 

The entire card is available to watch on NJPW’s streaming service but you can check out the highlights below. 

Chris Jericho makes his entrance

Kenny Omega enters dressed as Pharah from Overwatch

Jericho has a little fun

Omega has a little fun

Omega goes through the announce table

Omega’s suicide dive

Jericho powerbombs Omega onto the floor

Omega sends Jericho through a table

Omega fails to hit his finisher

The finish

If you’re clamoring for more Omega-Jericho action, you may be in luck. Jericho is hosting a cruise in October with performances by musicians, comedians and a wrestling show with Ring of Honor. There has been plenty of speculation that Jericho’s return to Japan was to set up a rematch with Omega on the ship. 

