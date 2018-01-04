New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 on Thursday lived up to the billing.

The annual show at the Tokyo Dome featured a double main event of Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega followed by Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito. While hardcore NJPW fans may have been more interested in the Okada-Naito bout, Jericho’s return to Japan drew plenty of interest from WWE fans. At age 47, Y2J showed fans that he’s still got it and turned in a hell of a match against Omega.

The entire card is available to watch on NJPW’s streaming service but you can check out the highlights below.

Chris Jericho makes his entrance

Kenny Omega enters dressed as Pharah from Overwatch

IWGP US Heavyweight Champion @KennyOmegamanX makes his Wrestle Kingdom 12 entrance! The world's waited in anticipation, and now #AlphaVsOmega is set to begin! Watch Now（English Commentary）▶︎https://t.co/TkdjtG0pdI pic.twitter.com/BrY9KWHmLk — njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2018

Jericho has a little fun

Omega has a little fun

I'm sorry I love Chris Jericho but GO KENNY OMEGA 😂 pic.twitter.com/yejggJPrXD — Alexa and Rhea Ripley💞🇦🇺 (@ZoeblissWWE) January 4, 2018

Omega goes through the announce table

Omega’s suicide dive

Jericho powerbombs Omega onto the floor

Omega sends Jericho through a table

Omega fails to hit his finisher

Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel countered into a Walls of Jericho!!! #njwk12 #WrestleKingdom12 pic.twitter.com/xjFmt4x4Dk — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) January 4, 2018

The finish

If you’re clamoring for more Omega-Jericho action, you may be in luck. Jericho is hosting a cruise in October with performances by musicians, comedians and a wrestling show with Ring of Honor. There has been plenty of speculation that Jericho’s return to Japan was to set up a rematch with Omega on the ship.