WWE wrestler Paige will no longer compete in the ring due to a neck injury she suffered last month, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports.

Paige was injured during a house show at the Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 27 during a six-woman tag match. She was kicked in the back by Sasha Banks and struggled to get back to her feet after the bump.

The injury wasn’t initially believed to be terribly serious, and WWE booked her to participate in the women’s Royal Rumble later this month. Additional medical tests have led to the determination, however, that it is in Paige’s best interests to stop wrestling, Johnson reports. He likens her situation to the end of Edge’s career in the ring.

It has been a trying few months for Paige, who had three screws inserted in her neck in October 2016 while suspended under WWE’s wellness policy. While she was rehabbing her injury, explicit photos and videos of her with her boyfriend (fellow wrestler Alberto El Patron) were leaked. She and El Patron were also involved in a high-profile incident at airport that led police to consider domestic violence charges against both wrestlers. (Neither was charged, though Paige was determined to be the aggressor.)

Paige—real name Saraya-Jade Bevis—is only 25 and WWE apparently sees potential for her outside the ring. She has already been featured on the Total Divas reality series and may have a future in films with WWE Studios or as an NXT coach, Johnson reports.