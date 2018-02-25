WWE begins the final push toward WrestleMania 34 with the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday.

This is the final Raw PPV before WrestleMania and there are two spots on the card that will set up major matches in New Orleans. The first will be Ronda Rousey’s Raw contract signing. The second is the men’s Elimination Chamber match, in which seven opponents will fight for the right to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

As for Rousey, SI.com’s Justin Barrasso reported recently that WWE is planning to put her in a mixed tag match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at Mania. WWE’s preferred partners for Rousey are The Rock, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, and Seth Rollins.

Next month’s Fastlane is a SmackDown event and will solidify the rest of the WrestleMania card.

Match Card

• Ronda Rousey contract signing

• “Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

• Asuka vs. Nia Jax

• Women’s Elimination Chamber match — Bayley, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss (c), Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and Mickie James for the Raw Women’s Title.

• Men’s Elimination Chamber match — John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Finn Balor and Elias (winner will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania)

How to watch

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: As always, the show is only available through the WWE Network. New viewers can start a one-month free trial.