WrestleMania 35 will be held at MetLife Stadium in April 2019, WWE announced Friday.

It’s the second time that the East Rutherford, N.J., stadium will host the event, following WrestleMania 29 in 2013. WWE has frequently placed its marquee events in the New York City area, including three WrestleManias at Madison Square Garden and 11 SummerSlams in the New York metro region.

The move was announced at a press conference, where WWE also revealed a cool Statue of Liberty-inspired logo.

The Women of the #WWE will continue to pave the way for not only the WWE, but for the world! @TripleH #WrestleMania @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/BXbx9WQN57 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018

SummerSlam has been at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the past three years and will be there again this year. With WrestleMania coming to the Meadowlands next year, it would make sense for WWE to decide against putting SummerSlam in the same city. WWE executive John Saboor told the New York Post, however, that no decision has been made about the host of SummerSlam 2019.

There was a stiff competition to host WrestleMania 35, with the Meadowlands beating out 15 other cities, Saboor told the Post. And why wouldn’t there be? It’s a massive event that brings wrestling fans from all over the world for WWE and non-WWE events all weekend long. A study cited by the Post estimated that tourists brought in $101.2 million to the region during the last WrestleMania at MetLife.