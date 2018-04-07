If you're a WWE fan who doesn't mind seeing potential spoilers, we have your official up-to-date betting odds for WrestleMania 34, courtesy of Bovada.lv.

Here were earlier odds for the card if you'd like to track line movement.

If the lines below are accurate, it will be a big night for Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, among others. Take a look.

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns: -850

Brock Lesnar: +450

WWE Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura: -450

AJ Styles: +275

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Asuka: -1000

Charlotte Flair: +550

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Nia Jax: -450

Alexa Bliss: +275

Mixed Tag Team Match

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey: -850

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon: +450

Triple Threat Match - WWE Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor: 2/3

The Miz: 11/4

Seth Rollins: 13/4

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander: -220

Mustafa Ali :+155

Fatal Four-way Match - WWE United States Championship

Randy Orton: 10/13

Rusev: 17/10

Bobby Roode: 7/1

Jinder Mahal: 19/2

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Big Cass: 2/1

Elias: 2/1

Samoa Joe: 15/4

Dolph Ziggler: 8/1

Baron Corbin: 12/1

Matt Hardy: 12/1

Kane: 16/1

Tye Dillinger: 25/1

Scott Dawson: 40/1

Dash Wilder: 40/1

Fandango: 75/1

Mojo Rawley: 75/1

Tyler Breeze: 100/1

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Sasha Banks: 8/5

Bayley: 11/4

Carmella: 11/4

Becky Lynch: 11/4

Ember Moon: 7/1

Naomi: 12/1

Natalya: 12/1

Nikki Bella: 12/1

Sonya Deville: 25/1

Mickie James: 25/1

Ruby Riott: 25/1

Liv Morgan: 33/1

Mandy Rose: 33/1

Lana: 40/1

WrestleMania 34 will be held this Sunday in New Orleans. The pre-show starts at 5 p.m. ET and the main card begins at 7 p.m. ET. All can be seen on the WWE Network.