WrestleMania 34 will kick off on Sunday, April 8.
If you're a WWE fan who doesn't mind seeing potential spoilers, we have your official up-to-date betting odds for WrestleMania 34, courtesy of Bovada.lv.
Here were earlier odds for the card if you'd like to track line movement.
If the lines below are accurate, it will be a big night for Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, among others. Take a look.
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns: -850
Brock Lesnar: +450
WWE Championship
Shinsuke Nakamura: -450
AJ Styles: +275
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Asuka: -1000
Charlotte Flair: +550
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Nia Jax: -450
Alexa Bliss: +275
Mixed Tag Team Match
Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey: -850
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon: +450
Triple Threat Match - WWE Intercontinental Championship
Finn Balor: 2/3
The Miz: 11/4
Seth Rollins: 13/4
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Cedric Alexander: -220
Mustafa Ali :+155
Fatal Four-way Match - WWE United States Championship
Randy Orton: 10/13
Rusev: 17/10
Bobby Roode: 7/1
Jinder Mahal: 19/2
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Big Cass: 2/1
Elias: 2/1
Samoa Joe: 15/4
Dolph Ziggler: 8/1
Baron Corbin: 12/1
Matt Hardy: 12/1
Kane: 16/1
Tye Dillinger: 25/1
Scott Dawson: 40/1
Dash Wilder: 40/1
Fandango: 75/1
Mojo Rawley: 75/1
Tyler Breeze: 100/1
WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
Sasha Banks: 8/5
Bayley: 11/4
Carmella: 11/4
Becky Lynch: 11/4
Ember Moon: 7/1
Naomi: 12/1
Natalya: 12/1
Nikki Bella: 12/1
Sonya Deville: 25/1
Mickie James: 25/1
Ruby Riott: 25/1
Liv Morgan: 33/1
Mandy Rose: 33/1
Lana: 40/1
WrestleMania 34 will be held this Sunday in New Orleans. The pre-show starts at 5 p.m. ET and the main card begins at 7 p.m. ET. All can be seen on the WWE Network.