One of the best moments of WrestleMania was Braun Strowman enlisting a kid from the crowd to be his partner in the Raw Tag Team Title match against The Bar.

Strowman and Nicholas—well, really just Strowman—ended up winning the belts from Sheamus and Cesaro, and Nicholas played his part perfectly.

meet Braun's new tag partner pic.twitter.com/6komJHTh5v — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) April 9, 2018

The question everyone on everyone’s mind during the match was, “Who is this kid and where did he come from?”

It turns out, he’s the son of WWE ref John Cone, who happened to be the man wearing the stripes when Braun and Big Show collapsed the ring on Raw last year.

There has been plenty of speculation about what the plan is now that Nicholas is a WWE champion. Will he and Braun defend the titles tonight on Raw? If so, they have a friendly ref that can speed up the three-count.