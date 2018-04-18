Wrestlers Mourn the Death of Bruno Sammartino

The wrestling world lost a true icon on Wednesday with the passing of Bruno Sammartino, and his death resonated with many current wrestlers who realize the role Sammartino had in blazing a path for them.

Sammartino, who was 83, began wrestling in the late 1950s and spent more than a decade as the most popular wrestler in the old WWWF. He helped turn professional wrestling into the massive industry it is today, and many current wrestlers shared their memories of him and thanked him for his contributions to the sport after learning of his passing.

Forever a champion. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/f3ywW4opje — Bret Hart (@BretHart) April 18, 2018

Nothing today can happen without what he did back then. Rest in power and thank you Bruno Sammartino. pic.twitter.com/JEuHPUh3fJ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 18, 2018

Bruno was a true champion. He was known for his love of his family, this business, and our country.



A huge loss. My prayers are with his family. #RIPBrunoSammartino https://t.co/qC84FJx99w — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 18, 2018

Devastated to hear the passing of a true icon, legend, great, honest and wonderful man...

A true friend...and one of the toughest people I've ever met.

My thoughts are with his entire family. #RIPBrunoSammartino #AmericanDream — Triple H (@TripleH) April 18, 2018

At Wrestlemania 30 I had the chance to meet Bruno Sammartino. He was the most vibrant and spirited person I met that week, and he shared with me invaluable wisdom about the business and life as a whole. He will be missed. #RIPBruno — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 18, 2018

Devastating news for the wrestling world. An Icon amongst Icon’s, Bruno Sammartino has passed away. RIP Bruno. My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) April 18, 2018

Growing up, my grandfather Stu Hart would ALWAYS talk about Bruno Sammartino and what an incredible wrestler he was. I’m so grateful I had the chance to meet Bruno and tell him how much he meant to my grandfather and the entire Hart family. We will all miss you, Bruno. 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dclu5hMGa6 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 18, 2018

Rest in Peace wrestling pioneer and icon Bruno Sammartino! No words could do him justice on his impact on wrestling. God speed sir! https://t.co/3bCvVWLidd — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 18, 2018

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Bruno Sammartino. Walter”Killer” Kowalski always spoke so highly of him. An absolute legend in our industry in every sense of the word. They just don’t make men like that anymore. Godspeed sir. 😢 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Bruno Samartino. It was an honor meeting you and talking how many times we could have sold out MSG together back in the day. #RIPBrunoSammartino pic.twitter.com/Df7TgfBDnR — Rusev (@RusevBUL) April 18, 2018

Bruno is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever. My father's favorite wrestler. He's impacted many generations of superstars and will continue to do so. My thoughts are with his friends and family. — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) April 18, 2018

Bruno is indirectly responsible for where I am today. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he was my father’s hero, and sparked my dad’s passion for the business that he passed on to me.



I was lucky enough to spend some time with Bruno, and the man exemplified class. #RIPBruno — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 18, 2018

I will always have an enormous amount of respect & admiration for Bruno Sammartino. I can’t thank him enough for always being kind to me & taking time to have a genuine conversation. Condolences to his family & loved ones. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 18, 2018

Sammartino, who retired from the ring in 1981, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.