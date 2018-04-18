Wrestlers Mourn the Death of Bruno Sammartino

Countless wrestlers view Bruno Sammartino as a trailblazer in the industry.

By Dan Gartland
April 18, 2018

The wrestling world lost a true icon on Wednesday with the passing of Bruno Sammartino, and his death resonated with many current wrestlers who realize the role Sammartino had in blazing a path for them. 

Sammartino, who was 83, began wrestling in the late 1950s and spent more than a decade as the most popular wrestler in the old WWWF. He helped turn professional wrestling into the massive industry it is today, and many current wrestlers shared their memories of him and thanked him for his contributions to the sport after learning of his passing. 

Sammartino, who retired from the ring in 1981, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. 

      Double Bogey (+2)