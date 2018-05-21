Reports: WWE and Fox Agree to New SmackDown Broadcast Deal

SmackDown Live will have a new home next year, and is moving to Fridays.

By Dan Gartland
May 21, 2018

WWE has reached an agreement with Fox to move SmackDown Live from USA Network to Fox, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports

Fox will air SmackDown the main Fox broadcast channel and shift it from Tuesdays to Fridays, The Wrap’s Tony Maglio reports.

The network switch is set to occur in October 2019. WWE’s current contract with NBC Universal to air Raw and SmackDown on USA expires on Sept. 30, 2019.

Fox had long been rumored to be interested in acquiring the rights to both of WWE’s flagship television programs. Dave Meltzer reported in his Wrestling Observer newsletter in January that Fox was offering WWE to air Raw on the main Fox broadcast channel and SmackDown on FS1.

It is possible Fox could also acquire the rights to Raw, though NBC is said to be highly interested in retaining the rights to WWE’s top-rated show. (Raw has attracted 3 million viewers per week so far this year, compared to 2.59 million for SmackDown, according to Rovell.)

SmackDown first hit the airwaves in April 1999 and has aired on NBC Universal networks (first Syfy and later USA) since 2010. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)