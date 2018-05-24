Lucha Underground and Impact Star John Morrison to Appear on ‘Survivor’

By Dan Gartland
May 24, 2018

The new season of Survivor will feature a face familiar to wrestling fans. 

John Hennigan—the man who wrestled in WWE as John Morrison and works now as Johnny Mundo for Lucha Underground and Johnny Impact for Impact Wrestling—is one of the 20 people vying to be the last one left on the island. 

The theme of the season is “David vs. Goliath” and Morrison, the guy who once pulled off this incredible feat at the Royal Rumble, is on Team Goliath, naturally. 

The trailer for the new season was released on Wednesday and it’s not a surprise that Morrison cuts the best promo of anybody else on the show. 

“I’m as fast as a Corvette and as big as a Hummer,” he boasts. “Millions of wrestling fans know me as Johnny Mundo, the mayor of Slamtown. I’ve been champion of every organization that I’ve worked for. I’m something extraordinary.”

The series just finished filming in Fiji and will begin airing in September. 

