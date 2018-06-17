WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Match Card, Start Time, Location, Rumors

Everything you need to know about WWE’s Money in the Bank 2018. 

By Dan Gartland
June 17, 2018

WWE kicks off its summer pay per view schedule at Money in the Bank on Sunday. 

Fans will hope the show is more entertaining than the last PPV, May’s Backlash, which saw fans exit en masse during the Samoa Joe-Roman Reigns main event. On paper at least, MITB looks like a promising show, with a card full of intriguing singles matches to complement the men’s and women’s ladder matches. 

The show will mark Ronda Rousey’s WWE singles debut as she faces Nia Jax in a Raw Women’s Championship match. There are also rumors that fan favorite James Ellsworth could make his WWE return to help Carmella in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Asuka. 

How to watch

Live stream: As always, the PPV is only available to stream on the WWE Network.

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET)

Run time: WWE Network has blocked off 3 1/2 hours for the show

Location: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois (outside Chicago)

Match card

• SmackDown Tag Team Championship match — The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (pre-show)

• WWE Championship match — AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing)

• Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

• Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

• Raw Women’s Championship match — Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

• SmackDown Women’s Championship match — Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

• Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

• Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

• Intercontinental Championship match — Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias

• Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Predictions

For a full list of predictions, visit our friends at Daily DDT

