Report: Sami Zayn Taking Time Off Due to Injury

Sami Zayn will be off WWE television for an unknown amount of time.

By Dan Gartland
June 19, 2018

Sami Zayn is set to spend some time away from WWE to deal with a lingering injury, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports

The injury was the reason for Zayn’s quick match against Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank on Sunday, according to Johnson. Zayn took plenty of bumps in the match but didn’t execute any physically demanding moves himself. The Lashley match was planned to be Zayn’s final appearance before taking time off to address the injury, Johnson reports. 

In retrospect, Zayn’s program with Lashley, which began after last month’s Backlash PPV, was conspicuously devoid of physicality. It included that bizarre segment with Lashley’s “sisters” and Zayn challenging Lashley to run an obstacle course.

The troubling news is that Johnson reports Zayn will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for a medical exam, which is where the office of renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews is located. Andrews previously performed Finn Balor’s shoulder surgery and Seth Rollins’s knee injury. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)