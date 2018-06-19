Report: Sami Zayn Taking Time Off Due to Injury

Sami Zayn is set to spend some time away from WWE to deal with a lingering injury, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports.

The injury was the reason for Zayn’s quick match against Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank on Sunday, according to Johnson. Zayn took plenty of bumps in the match but didn’t execute any physically demanding moves himself. The Lashley match was planned to be Zayn’s final appearance before taking time off to address the injury, Johnson reports.

In retrospect, Zayn’s program with Lashley, which began after last month’s Backlash PPV, was conspicuously devoid of physicality. It included that bizarre segment with Lashley’s “sisters” and Zayn challenging Lashley to run an obstacle course.

The troubling news is that Johnson reports Zayn will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for a medical exam, which is where the office of renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews is located. Andrews previously performed Finn Balor’s shoulder surgery and Seth Rollins’s knee injury.