Sami Zayn Out Until 2019 After Surgery on Both Rotator Cuffs

Sami Zayn already underwent one shoulder surgery and will have another later this summer. 

By Dan Gartland
June 22, 2018

Sami Zayn’s injury layoff will be a long one. 

Zayn told WWE.com that he needs surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in each shoulder, which will keep him out until 2019. Sami already had surgery to repair the right shoulder (which was first injured in 2009 and had long bother him) and will undergo another operation in “six or seven weeks.”

Zayn isn’t sure how he injured the left shoulder and said that it has been bothering him “for a couple of years now.”

Zayn didn’t provide an exact timeline for his return, saying only that he hopes to be in the mix come next WrestleMania and that “these next eight months aren’t going to be fun.”

Sami detailed in the WWE.com interview that he had been working through the injury for a long time. 

“I was apprehensive [at WWE Money in the Bank], but it was still manageable,” Zayn explained. “It’s just so weird how you get so used to what we do: I could go in there and wrestle main events on Live Events for 25-30 minutes, but I couldn’t really get the sheets off me in bed. It’s weird how that works. Your body just adapts. And I guess my body’s used to being in the ring and that kind of punishment.”

Here’s hoping he returns as a better wrestler once he’s healthy. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)