Sami Zayn’s injury layoff will be a long one.

Zayn told WWE.com that he needs surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in each shoulder, which will keep him out until 2019. Sami already had surgery to repair the right shoulder (which was first injured in 2009 and had long bother him) and will undergo another operation in “six or seven weeks.”

Zayn isn’t sure how he injured the left shoulder and said that it has been bothering him “for a couple of years now.”

Zayn didn’t provide an exact timeline for his return, saying only that he hopes to be in the mix come next WrestleMania and that “these next eight months aren’t going to be fun.”

Sami detailed in the WWE.com interview that he had been working through the injury for a long time.

“I was apprehensive [at WWE Money in the Bank], but it was still manageable,” Zayn explained. “It’s just so weird how you get so used to what we do: I could go in there and wrestle main events on Live Events for 25-30 minutes, but I couldn’t really get the sheets off me in bed. It’s weird how that works. Your body just adapts. And I guess my body’s used to being in the ring and that kind of punishment.”

Here’s hoping he returns as a better wrestler once he’s healthy.