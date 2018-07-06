Voters in Knox County, Tennessee, will go to the polls on Aug. 2 to vote for either Glenn Jacobs or Linda Haney as their next mayor. Jacobs, though, took some time off from campaigning this week to team up with Daniel Bryan and wrestle as Kane against The Usos on SmackDown.

The decision didn’t sit well with Haney.

“I was really stunned to find out he was still pursuing it. I thought it was in the past,” the 70-year-old Democratic candidate told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I thought in this crucial time he’d want to be here and be with the people.

“Being an entertainer doesn’t make you a political figure. It may get you some votes, but I believe people want someone with common sense and who is (ready to lead).”

Jacobs told the paper that he’d be doing the same thing if he had a different job and that once he’s elected he’ll be entirely focused on his duties as mayor.

“After I am elected mayor, I’ll be mayor. (Though) I may still do a few special things,” he said. “I’ve done it for 23 years now and have quite a history, it’ll always be part of my life. I think the question is, if I am taking it seriously, and of course I am. I wouldn’t (be running) if not.”

Jacobs, a staunch libertarian, won the Republican primary in May by fewer than 20 votes. He’s considered the significant favorite to win the general election in the heavily Republican county.