Kane’s Mayoral Opponent Calls Him Out for Continuing to Wrestle as Election Nears

 “I thought in this crucial time he’d want to be here and be with the people,” Democrat Linda Haney said. 

By Dan Gartland
July 06, 2018

Voters in Knox County, Tennessee, will go to the polls on Aug. 2 to vote for either Glenn Jacobs or Linda Haney as their next mayor. Jacobs, though, took some time off from campaigning this week to team up with Daniel Bryan and wrestle as Kane against The Usos on SmackDown

The decision didn’t sit well with Haney. 

“I was really stunned to find out he was still pursuing it. I thought it was in the past,” the 70-year-old Democratic candidate told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I thought in this crucial time he’d want to be here and be with the people.

“Being an entertainer doesn’t make you a political figure. It may get you some votes, but I believe people want someone with common sense and who is (ready to lead).”

Jacobs told the paper that he’d be doing the same thing if he had a different job and that once he’s elected he’ll be entirely focused on his duties as mayor. 

“After I am elected mayor, I’ll be mayor. (Though) I may still do a few special things,” he said. “I’ve done it for 23 years now and have quite a history, it’ll always be part of my life. I think the question is, if I am taking it seriously, and of course I am. I wouldn’t (be running) if not.”

Jacobs, a staunch libertarian, won the Republican primary in May by fewer than 20 votes. He’s considered the significant favorite to win the general election in the heavily Republican county. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)