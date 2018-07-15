Hulk Hogan Reinstated Into WWE Hall of Fame Following Three-Year Suspension

WWE terminated its contract with Hulk Hogan back in 2015.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2018

Hulk Hogan is back in the WWE Hall of Fame, the company announced Sunday.

In July 2015, WWE terminated its contract with Hogan in light of a recording that featured Hogan using the N-word repeatedly while discussing his daughter's love life. He was removed from the WWE website and there was no more mention of his time with the company.

On Sunday the company explained why it was reinstating one of its most popular figures after the three-year ban.

After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

Hogan was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in May.

