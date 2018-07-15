WWE begins the last push to SummerSlam with Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay per view in Pittsburgh.

All told, there are 11 matches on the card, including seven title matches. Even the non-title matches have plenty of hype behind them. Daniel Bryan and Kane’s Team Hell reunion has been tons of fun and Sunday’s show could mark the Big Red Machine’s last PPV appearance for the foreseeable future. Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) is running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, with the election scheduled for August 2. Bobby Lashley’s match against Roman Reigns has the potential to be a good one, too, as Lashley appears on the precipice of a heel turn.

As for the title bouts, every current Raw and SmackDown title holder will be defending their belts, except, of course, Brock Lesnar. Perhaps Extreme Rules will begin to clarify who we can expect to battle Lesnar at SummerSlam.

As always, check back with SI Wrestling after the show for Justin Barrasso’s review.

How to watch

Live stream: As always, the PPV is only available to stream on the WWE Network.

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET)

Run time: WWE Network has blocked off 3 1/2 hours for the show

Location: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

Full match card

• Pre-show match (with tables) — The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E) vs. SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain)

• Raw Women’s Championship match — Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax (Extreme Rules match)

• SmackDown Women’s Championship match — Carmella (c) vs. Asuka (James Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage)

• WWE Championship match — AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

• Raw Tag Team Championship match — Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy (c) vs. The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas)

• SmackDown Tag Team Championship match — The Bludgeon Brothers (c, Harper and Rowan) vs. Team Hell No (Kane and Daniel Bryan)

• Intercontinental Championship match — Dolph Ziggler (c), with Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (30-minute Iron Man Match)

• Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

• Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

• Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (steel cage match)

• United States Championship match — Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Predictions

For a full list of predictions, visit our friends at Daily DDT.