The “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is paying close attention as WWE builds toward SummerSlam.

“This is a big couple of weeks for wrestling,” said Flair. “WWE has come up with something creative for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and I’m really looking forward to watching.”

Flair was asked what Reigns needs to do in his match against Lesnar in order to make the encounter as compelling as possible, and the wrestling legend offered a unique perspective.

“It’s not the individuals who make the match any more, it’s the promotion,” said Flair. “The fact that Roman has wrestled Brock three different times and not been successful shows the constant belief from the company that Roman’s ready to be the leader.”

Online ticket reseller TickPick also announced an endorsement deal with Flair on Wednesday.

“I’m really excited about working with them,” said Flair. “We had fun filming the commercial, and I hope this works for them. I’m anticipating this partnership being very successful.”

TickPick is a no-fee ticket marketplace challenging the likes of StubHub and Vivid Seats and chose to partner with Flair as their celebrity spokesman. Flair will appear in TickPick’s television commercial, as well as make occasional appearances on their social media channels.

“They really conduct themselves first-class,” said Flair. “I’m hoping this works out for both of us.”

The 69-year-old Flair reported that he is in good health, which is a major relief to wrestling fans after complications from a blockage in his bowels forced doctors to place Flair in a medically induced coma last August.

“It’s almost a year ago, August 14, when I went through everything with my surgery,” said Flair. “But now I feel great. I just had another surgery a couple weeks ago to reverse the stoma. Now I need a couple of months of rest, and I still can’t work out yet, but I feel fantastic. It’s a miracle.”

Flair is also grateful that his body has held up after decades in the ring.

“I’m not physically banged up,” said Flair. “I feel great. My knees, elbows, and back, they don’t bother me at all right now. When I look at my friends with back operations, hip replacements, knee replacements, I’m just thankful I’m in one piece because so many have been through a lot.

“Hulk has had like nine back operations. Guys in my generation and even the generation younger than me are all physically banged up much more than me, but I’m lucky to be doing great. Thank you to all who’ve asked.”

Although Flair is no longer ringside, he forever remains in the corner of his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

“Her time off came at a good time,” said Flair about his daughter, who returned this past Tuesday night on SmackDown and immediately reinserted herself into the women’s title picture. “She was at the ESPYs, presented an award, and did the ‘Body Issue’ for ESPN. She’s built her brand, and her brand gets bigger every day. By the time she’s ready to figure out whether she wants to stay in the business as an executive or do something else, her brand will be that big where she’ll be able to make the choices she wants. I’m really happy for her.”

Those in need of more Flair in their lives can rest easy knowing that the former 16-time world champ will soon be cutting more promos for TickPick.

“I can still cut a promo, but I wish I had a tan for that commercial,” said a laughing Flair. “My wife put my boat up for sale, but I’ll actually be in the sun for the first time next week. The doctor has finally given me the green light to travel, and that’s perfect because I need a suntan.”

