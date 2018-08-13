Wrestlers Remember Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

Condolences poured in from around the wrestling world after the death of WWE legend Jim Neidhart. 

By Dan Gartland
August 13, 2018

The wrestling world was shocked to learn Monday of the death of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, one of the most popular wrestlers of the 1980s. 

Neidhart was a member of the famed Hart wrestling family, teaming with his real-life brother-in-law Bret Hart to form the Hart Foundation tag team. His daughter Natalya is a current WWE wrestler who is married to former wrestler and current WWE producer TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd). 

News of Neidhart’s passing hit the wrestling world hard and many wrestlers offered their rembrances and condolences. 

Though he was best known for his work in the ring in the 80s and 90s, a whole new generation of fans was introducted to Neidhart on the Total Divas reality show alongside his daughter. 

