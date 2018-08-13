Wrestlers Remember Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

The wrestling world was shocked to learn Monday of the death of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, one of the most popular wrestlers of the 1980s.

Neidhart was a member of the famed Hart wrestling family, teaming with his real-life brother-in-law Bret Hart to form the Hart Foundation tag team. His daughter Natalya is a current WWE wrestler who is married to former wrestler and current WWE producer TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd).

News of Neidhart’s passing hit the wrestling world hard and many wrestlers offered their rembrances and condolences.

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

Saddened To Hear Jim Neidhart Has Passed. My Prayers Are With His Families. Guess God Needed An “Anvil” Angel RIP Jim🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 13, 2018

The only thing bigger than his on-screen character was his heart.

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart loved performing with & spending time with his family...and he made us all smile while doing it.

Thinking of @NatbyNature, @TJWilson, & the entire Hart family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ahWuWGXInv — Triple H (@TripleH) August 13, 2018

RIP Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart pic.twitter.com/IBfWfuw8lj — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) August 13, 2018

Oh Gosh! Just heard about The Anvil!! Sincere condolences go out to the Neidhart family. Such a sad day. — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) August 13, 2018

ONE OF MY OLDEST FRIENDS IN THE BUSINESS JIM NEIDHART. WE TRAVEL TOGETHER I LOVE HIM FOREVER LIKE A BROTHER. GOD BLESS FAMILY I NEVER FORGET YOU BUBBA. pic.twitter.com/lt1dE8QOvt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 13, 2018

I love you so much @NatbyNature my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 13, 2018

My deepest condolences to my Friends @NatbyNature @TJWilson and their family during this very tough time of loss of a family member not only to you all, but to all of the @WWE Family as a whole🙏🏿❤️ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 13, 2018

My deepest condolences @NatbyNature . My thoughts and prayers for you right now. I love you honey. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) August 13, 2018

No one I know has endured more than @NatbyNature. She’s handled it all with the utmost grace & poise. Sending lots of love to her & her family. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) August 13, 2018

Triste noticia el día de hoy, desafortunadamente falleció la Leyenda de la WWE Jim 'The Anvil ' Neidhart. 🙏🏼

Mis pensamientos y oraciones para mis amigos @NatbyNature , @TJWilson y toda la familia Hart. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ile0ueFehN — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) August 13, 2018

As a student of the game that loves Tag-Team wrestling, I studied Jim and Bret’s matches very closely, and without a doubt The Hart Foundation is one of the greatest Tag-Teams ever. My heart goes out to @NatbyNature and @TJWilson and everyone else in Jim’s circle. #RIPAnvil pic.twitter.com/RuGZc47jzk — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 13, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. The #HartFoundation were the greatest of all time. My thoughts are with @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the rest of the Hart family. #RIPAnvil — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 13, 2018

I ❤️ you @NatbyNature. No one is stronger than you. — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) August 13, 2018

My heart & condolences goes to @NatbyNature & @TJWilson & family through this tough time! So sad to hear the loss of Jim. The bond between Natti & her father was unbreakable! He is your angel every step of the way! RIP - the @WWE family is praying for you ! 🙏🏼 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 13, 2018

My condolences to @NatbyNature & her family over the loss of her father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart. My thoughts, prayers & heart are with you, Nattie. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 13, 2018

Though he was best known for his work in the ring in the 80s and 90s, a whole new generation of fans was introducted to Neidhart on the Total Divas reality show alongside his daughter.