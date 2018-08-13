Professional wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart passed away at his home Monday at the age of 63. The cause of death is unknown. WWE confirmed his death.

Neidhart and Bret "Hit Man" Hart formed a tag-team pairing known as "The Hart Foundation" which won the WWE Tag Team Championship title twice.

In high school, Neidhart set the California state record in shot put before going on to hold brief stints with both the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders, appearing in some preseason games. Afterwards, Neidhart pursued a career in wrestling and was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart. He made his pro debut in 1979, competing in the Calgary Stampede and Japan Pro Wrestling before joining the World Wrestling Federation in 1985.

Neidhart last competed in the WWE in 1997, but officially retired from wrestling in 2013.

Neidhart is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children, including Natalie, also known as WWE wrestler Natalya.