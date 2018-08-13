WWE legend Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart Dies At 63

Neidhart was 63 years old at the time of his passing.

By Kaelen Jones
August 13, 2018

Professional wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart passed away at his home Monday at the age of 63. The cause of death is unknown. WWE confirmed his death.

Neidhart and Bret "Hit Man" Hart formed a tag-team pairing known as "The Hart Foundation" which won the WWE Tag Team Championship title twice.

In high school, Neidhart set the California state record in shot put before going on to hold brief stints with both the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders, appearing in some preseason games. Afterwards, Neidhart pursued a career in wrestling and was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart. He made his pro debut in 1979, competing in the Calgary Stampede and Japan Pro Wrestling before joining the World Wrestling Federation in 1985.

Neidhart last competed in the WWE in 1997, but officially retired from wrestling in 2013.

Neidhart is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children, including Natalie, also known as WWE wrestler Natalya.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)