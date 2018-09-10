Renee Young Replaces Jonathan Coachman Full-Time on Raw Commentary

Renee Young makes history again. 

By Dan Gartland
September 10, 2018

Renee Young will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves as the full-time commentary team on Raw going forward, WWE announced Monday.

Jonathan Coachman, who previously teamed with Cole and Graves, will take Young’s former position as moderator of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows. 

In August, Young made history as the first woman to call an entire episode of Raw and received positive reviews. She has previous commentary experience from her time in NXT and is currently calling the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament on the WWE Network.

Coachman, on the other hand, was frequently criticized by fans since returning to WWE in January following his departure from ESPN. 

Young also called last week’s Raw and will begin her full-time role on Monday night. Coachman’s first turn as pre-show host will be before Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)