WWE 2K19 is set to hit store shelves in a matter of weeks and we finally know the names of every playable character.

2K rolled out the roster reveal over the course of three weeks, beginning on Aug. 30, with Lana and Rusev joined by special guests for live reveal streams. Superstars from NXT and Raw were revealed first, followed by SmackDown and 205 Live. The final set of wrestlers revealed this week were blasts from the past.

WWE 2K19 will be available on Oct. 9 on PS4, Xbox One and PC (it is not available on Nintendo Switch this year), though the deluxe edition—which comes with additional playable characters—comes out on Oct. 5. This year’s version includes a story mode where you play as Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson, living each step of his career.

Here is the full list of characters in the game, in order of reveal:

NXT and Raw

• Adam Cole

• Angelo Dawkins

• Montez Ford

• Kyle O’Reilly

• Bianca Belair

• Bobby Fish

• Bobby Roode

• Apollo Crews

• Titus O’Neil

• Ember Moon

• Bayley

• Elias

• Rusev

• Lana

• Curtis Axel

• Bo Dallas

• Aleister Black

• Velveteen Dream

• Kairi Sane

• Sasha Banks

• Liv Morgan

• Matt Hardy

• Finn Balor

• Kevin Owens

• Sami Zayn

• Bray Wyatt

• No Way Jose

• Jinder Mahal

• The Singh Brothers

• Drew McIntyre

• Johnny Gargano

• Ronda Rousey

• Ruby Riott

• Braun Strowman

• Roman Reigns

• Dean Ambrose

• Randy Orton

• Randy Savage

• John Cena

• Kane

• Kofi Kingston

• Batista

• Goldust

• Roderick Strong

• Rhyno

• Big Show

• Pete Dunne

• Charlotte Flair

• Ric Flair

• Tyler Bate

• Fandago

• Sarah Logan

• Tyler Breeze

• Shayna Baszler

• Akam

• Rezar

• Alicia Fox

• Alexa Bliss

• Brock Lesnar

• Baron Corbin

• Chad Gable

• Curt Hawkins

• Dash Wilder

• Scott Dawson

• Dana Brooke

• Jason Jordan

• Heath Slater

• Kassius Ohno

• Konnor

• Viktor

• Natalya

• Nia Jax

• Oney Lorcan

• TM-61

• Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight)

• TM-61 (Nick Miller and Shane Thorne)

• Triple H

SmackDown and 205 Live

• AJ Styles

• Asuka

• The Miz

• Lince Dorado

• Shinsuke Nakamura

• Mandy Rose

• Shelton Benjamin

• Becky Lynch

• Maryse

• Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

• Aiden English

• The Usos

• Bludgeon Brothers

• The IIconics

• The New Day

• The Club

• Samoa Joe

• Naomi

• Carmella

• Ariya Davari

• Sonya Deville

• Tony Nese

• Drew Gulak

• Mustafa Ali

• Jeff Hardy

• Daniel Bryan

• Akira Tozawa

• Alexander Wolfe

• Cedric Alexander

• Cesaro

• Chris Jericho

• Epico

• Primo

• Hideo Itami

• Jack Gallagher

• Gran Metallik

• Kalisto

• Killian Dain

• Nikki Bella

• Noam Dar

• Paige

• R-Truth

• Shane McMahon

• Sheamus

• Sin Cara

• TJP

• Tamina

• Tye Dillinger

Others

• Roddy Piper

• Dusty Rhodes

• Randy Savage

• Ricky Steamboat

• Undertaker (2002)

• Ric Flair

• Booker T

• Kurt Angle

• Rey Mysterio

• Mr. Perfect

• Jake Roberts

• Batista

• Alundra Blayze

• DDP

• Eddie Guerrero

• Lex Luger

• Sting

• Rock N’ Roll Express

• Shawn Michaels

• Ted DiBiase

• Trish Stratus

• Ultimate Warrior

• Lita

• Rikishi

• Razor Ramon\Scott Hall

• The Rock

• Kevin Nash\Diesel

• Bret Hart

• Andre The Giant

• Ravishing Rick Rude

• Christian

• Papa Shango

• Goldberg

• Bam Bam Bigelow

• Big Boss Man

• Brie Bella

• Beth Phoenix

• British Bulldog

• Brutus Beefcake

• Edge

• Greg Valentine

• Ivory

• Jacqueline

• Jim Neidhart

• Kane

• Mr. McMahon

• Stephanie McMahon

• Steve Austin

• Sycho Sid

• Godfather

• Vader