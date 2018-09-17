Brock Lesnar appears to be coming back to WWE sooner than expected.

Lesnar, who was assumed to be going on a fairly extended hiatus after dropping the belt to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in order to pursue a return to UFC, will be appearing at WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia, Dave Meltzer reported for MMAFighting.com.

WWE has not yet announced its next Saudi show but Meltzer reports that it will be on Friday, Nov. 2. Lesnar’s payday for the match “is believed to be well into the seven figures,” Meltzer reports.

Lesnar inserted himself into Sunday night’s main event between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell, kicking down the door to cell and beating down both men until a referee ruled that they were unable to continue the match. It remains to be seen, however, if the match in Saudi Arabia will be a singles match between Reigns and Lesnar or a Triple Threat including Strowman, according to Meltzer.

The next show in Saudi Arabia will be the second in WWE’s 10-year deal with the desert kindgom. The lucrative agreement is part of the country’s “Vision 2030” campaign to present itself as more modern and progressive, though WWE’s female wrestlers are not allowed to appear.