WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia has finally arrived.

After weeks of debate over whether the show should go on in the wake of the Saudi government’s killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Crown Jewel will indeed move forward as planned on Friday.

The card is a bit different from the one originally announced. Roman Reigns was forced to pull out of the proposed Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship and relinquish his title, leaving Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman to fight for the vacated title. John Cena and Daniel Bryan also refused to work the show and were written out of their matches.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 2

Start time: 7 p.m. local time; 12 p.m. ET; 9 a.m. PT; 9:30 p.m. in India

Live stream: As always, you can watch live on WWE Network

Full match card

• Eight-man World Cup tournament (click here for first-round matchups and bracket)

• AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe — WWE Championship match

• The New Day vs. The Bar (c) — SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

• Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. Kane and the Undertaker

• Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman — WWE Universal Championship match