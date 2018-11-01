WWE Crown Jewel: Start Time, Full Match Card, Odds and More

Everything you need to know about WWE Crown Jewel, including the start time, full match card and more. 

By Dan Gartland
November 01, 2018

WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia has finally arrived. 

After weeks of debate over whether the show should go on in the wake of the Saudi government’s killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Crown Jewel will indeed move forward as planned on Friday. 

The card is a bit different from the one originally announced. Roman Reigns was forced to pull out of the proposed Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship and relinquish his title, leaving Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman to fight for the vacated title. John Cena and Daniel Bryan also refused to work the show and were written out of their matches. 

How to watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 2

Start time: 7 p.m. local time; 12 p.m. ET; 9 a.m. PT; 9:30 p.m. in India

Live stream: As always, you can watch live on WWE Network

Full match card

• Eight-man World Cup tournament (click here for first-round matchups and bracket)

• AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe — WWE Championship match

• The New Day vs. The Bar (c) — SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

• Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. Kane and the Undertaker

• Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman — WWE Universal Championship match

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)