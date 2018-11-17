Actor David Arquette was bloodied and battered during a wrestling deathmatch event on Friday night at Joey Janela's L.A. Confidential.

Arquette fought Nick Gage, who bashed the actor on the head with light tubes. Arquette exited the ring before returning and reportedly cursed out Gage.

(Warning: The videos included below are graphic and are N.S.F.W.)

Please don't watch this video if you are bothered by blood, hardcore wrestling, profanity, Nick Gage, or David Arquette. With that said, I'm posting it due to questions being asked by the wrestling community. #JJLAC pic.twitter.com/MdHJE2KqM0 — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) November 17, 2018

Arquette, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship 18 years ago, returned to the wrestling scene earlier this year. He was a last-minute replacement for Joey Ryan, who missed the event with a torn pectoral muscle.

Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 17, 2018

Thank you to all the fans for your love I’m a stitched up. Miss Elizabeth is crying pic.twitter.com/hOJbPgd1Fl — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 17, 2018

On Saturday, Arquette posted a series of tweets indicating he was fine.