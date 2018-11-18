Former WWE wrestler Eric Ardnt, known during his time with the company as Enzo Amore, tried to steal the spotlight during Survivor Series Sunday night in Los Angeles as he was ejected from ringside.

Ardnt, who was fired by WWE in January after a woman accused him of rape, snuck down into a ringside seat by hiding his face under a hood and wearing a black wig to cover his distinctive bleached hair.

Enzo Amore in the crowd in a VERY BAD disguise in the second row. I'm sure he didn't mean to get on the side the hard camera faces AT ALL pic.twitter.com/SAKZJGPr0K — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 19, 2018

He then stood up on his chair and started to cut a promo full of his WWE catchphrases.

My video of the wrestler formerly known as Enzo Amore trying to interrupt #SurvivorSeries. @WWE security not having any of it. He is taken down quickly. pic.twitter.com/2jdRtOe36z — LEE SHENKER (@TuftsGuy) November 19, 2018

Amore was quickly apprehended by security and removed from the area.

@tmz Enzo Amore get booted from WWE show pic.twitter.com/ojuKDFC5n2 — First Lady Of PWG (@carrie_palacios) November 19, 2018

“Just checked... Still Certified,” Ardnt tweeted after the incident, referencing his former “Certified G” catchphrase.

Just checked.... Still Certfied. — real1 (@real1) November 19, 2018

The disruption occurred during the Raw vs. SmackDown tag team champions match between The Bar and AOP.

Police in Phoenix announced in May that Ardnt would not face charges in the rape case due to a lack of evidence. Since being cleared in that case, Ardnt has attempted to transition into a career as a rapper. He at first rapped under the name “Real1” (which is also his Instagram and Twitter handle), but released an album on Sunday under the name nZo.

Arndt made headlines earlier this week when he was reportedly kicked off a plane because he refused to stop vaping.