Well that’s 100 times more hardcore than a chair.
The steel chair spot is nearly as old as professional wrestling itself. But do you know what’s cooler than hitting someone with one seat? Hitting a person with an object big enough to seat dozens of people.
Shane Mercer, a Kentucky-based independent wrestler, used a section of metal bleachers to his advantage in a match this weekend in Illinois. Mercer lifted the unwieldy hunk of metal over his head and used it to bash his tag team opponents, Timmy Lou Retton and White Mike.
.@theirondemon is very strong!#SilentNightDeadlyNight | @livedieresist #theresistance @TheRoadHomeFW @pw_dotcom @2heelsandaface pic.twitter.com/DxKDCVGLjc— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) December 2, 2018
The spot took place at a show put on by Chicago-area promotion The Resistance, which promises “absolutely NO DQs, NO count-outs and NO b@llsh*t wrestling.”
Bleachers are the new thing pic.twitter.com/ShI2g3HnVN— Shane Mercer (@theirondemon) December 2, 2018
That’s the kind of imaginative offense you can only see at your local indie promotion.