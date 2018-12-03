Watch: Indie Wrestler Uses Entire Section of Bleachers as a Weapon

Well that’s 100 times more hardcore than a chair. 

By Dan Gartland
December 03, 2018

The steel chair spot is nearly as old as professional wrestling itself. But do you know what’s cooler than hitting someone with one seat? Hitting a person with an object big enough to seat dozens of people. 

Shane Mercer, a Kentucky-based independent wrestler, used a section of metal bleachers to his advantage in a match this weekend in Illinois. Mercer lifted the unwieldy hunk of metal over his head and used it to bash his tag team opponents, Timmy Lou Retton and White Mike. 

The spot took place at a show put on by Chicago-area promotion The Resistance, which promises “absolutely NO DQs, NO count-outs and NO b@llsh*t wrestling.”

That’s the kind of imaginative offense you can only see at your local indie promotion. 

