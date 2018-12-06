Wrestling Pioneer Larry ‘The Axe’ Hennig Dies at Age 82

Courtesy of WWE

Hennig was the father of Mr. Perfect and the grandfather of Curtis Axel. 

By Dan Gartland
December 06, 2018

Larry “The Axe” Hennig, an important figure in the early days of professional wrestling, died Thursday. He was 82. 

Hennig was the father of the late Curt “Mr. Perfect” Hennig and grandfather of current WWE wrestler Joe Hennig, whose “Curtis Axel” ring name refers to his father and grandfather’s names. 

The younger Henning confirmed his grandfather’s passing. 

“No one has had a bigger impact on my wrestlin career than my Papa Axe,” he wrote. “He’s been my biggest supporter since day one! Another father when I lost mine.”

The highlight of Hennig’s in-ring career was a run as AWA tag team champions with Harley Race in the mid 1960s. A serious knee injury suffered in 1967 derailed his career but only briefly. Hennig remained an active wrestler long enough to form a tag team with his son, Curt. 

Hennig wrestled in a varities of territories all across the U.S. as well as in Japan and Australia before retiring in 1985. 

Hennig’s death comes just one day after the death of former WWF wrestler Tom “Dynamite Kid” Billington

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)