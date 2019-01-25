One of WWE’s most exciting events of the year is this Sunday, the Royal Rumble.

As of this writing, 20 men and 23 women have been announced as participants in the 30-person Rumble matches. There are also seven other title matches on the card, two of which will occur on the pre-show. But the main attraction is still the pair of Royal Rumble matches, in part because they’re so much fun to bet on. Let’s take a look at the gambling odds for both the men’s and women’s Rumbles. (All odds from Bovada, via Oddsshark.com.)

Men’s Royal Rumble Odds

Favorites

• Seth Rollins (-125)

• Braun Strowman (+400)

• John Cena (+800)

• Drew McIntyre (+800)

• Finn Balor (+1600)

Other notables

• Andrade (+2000)

• The Miz (+2000)

• Kenny Omega (+2000)

• The Rock (+2000)

• Kevin Owens (+2500)

Women’s Royal Rumble Odds

Favorites

• Charlotte Flair (-200)

• Becky Lynch (+150)

• Alexa Bliss (+1000)

• Ronda Rousey (+1600)

• Ember Moon (+1800)

• Shayna Baszler (+1800)

Other notables

• Bayley (+3300)

• Sasha Banks (+4000)

• Asuka (+5000)

• Stephanie McMahon (+8000)

Full match card

• Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Kalisto — WWE Cruiserweight Championship match (pre-show)

• Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura — United States Championship match (pre-show)

• The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon — SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

• Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks — Raw Women’s Championship match

• Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch —SmackDown Women’s Championship match

• Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles — WWE Championship match

• Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Balor — Universal Championship match

• Men’s Royal Rumble match

• Women’s Royal Rumble match

A quick word of advice: Don’t bet on Kenny Omega. He’s under contract with New Japan through the end of the month and would have to break that contract to appear in the Rumble. Plus, he’s widely assumed to be signing with All Elite Wrestling once his NJPW deal is up. For a full list of odds, including odds to make the final four and prop bets like most eliminations, see Oddsshark.com.

This year’s Rumble will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Diamondbacks.