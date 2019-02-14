WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso was arrested in Detroit “after a drunken dispute with cops,” TMZ reports.

Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) and his wife, fellow WWE superstar Naomi (Trinity Fatu) were pulled over after police noticed their car, being driven by Naomi, going the wrong way down a one-way street, according to TMZ. The car reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol.

Uso allegedly exited the car, against officers’ commands, took off his shirt and assumed a fighting position. Though an officer, fearing for his safety, unholstered his taser, Uso was apprehended without incident. Uso was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction, and released from custody after posting bond.

“Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions,” WWE said in a statement to SI.com.

TMZ says the pair were not in Detroit for a WWE show. Tuesday’s edition of SmackDown, the brand for which both Uso and Naomi perform, was in Toledo, Ohio, about 60 miles from Detroit.

Uso’s arrest comes one year after his brother, Jey Uso (real name Joshua Fatu), was arrested in Texas for driving while intoxicated. He was not suspended by WWE after the arrest.

Jimmy Uso was also charged with DUI in 2012.

The Usos are scheduled to face the team of Shane McMahon and The Miz at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in a match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.