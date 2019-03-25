SNL Weekend Update Hosts Colin Jost, Michael Che Will Compete At WrestleMania

NBC/Getty Images

Will Braun Strowman and Colin Jost finally settle their beef?

By Charlotte Carroll
March 25, 2019

SNL Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost, Michael Che will compete at WrestleMania 35 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The announcement came on Monday Night Raw when Jost and Che appeared on "A Moment of Bliss" as they tried to settle a score with Braun Strowman, who then challenged Jost to enter the Battle Royal. 

When Che started to accept, Jost suggested he join him. Soon WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss made the matchup official.

Jost and Che previously appeared on Raw in Philadelphia in earlier March after Jost made a joke about Bryce Harper signing with the Phillies. It was there that Jost got on Strowman's bad side

