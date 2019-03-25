WWE has ended the suspense over which match will go on last at WrestleMania 35. The triple threat between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship will be the main event, WWE announced Monday.

It is the first time a women’s match will get the coveted spot at WWE’s biggest event. The feud between Rousey, Lynch and Flair is WWE’s hottest act right now and has been for months. Lynch’s popularity has exploded since turning heel at SummerSlam after losing a title match against Flair. Lynch and Flair also had a brutal and well-received “last woman standing” match at WWE’s “Evolution” show in October, the company’s first all women’s pay-per-view.

The women have been referring to their match as the main event during the leadup to WrestleMania but WWE took the rare step of confirming that the match will go on last. The other choice for the main event would have been the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. Lesnar’s defense of WWE’s top men’s title against Roman Reigns main-evented last year’s WrestleMania. Reigns has been involved in the main event of the last four WrestleManias.

WrestleMania 35 will take place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium outside New York. The last time the stadium hosted WrestleMania, there wasn’t a single women’s match.