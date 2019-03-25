Nikki Bella Announces Retirement From WWE

Nikki Bella has decided to join her sister Brie in retirement, announcing on the season finale of Total Bellas that she’s walking away from wrestling.

Nikki said she came to the realization that she should retire during a WWE tour of Europe.

“I just feel like I’m too old for that travel,” Bella said. “The travel was really, really rough. So I realized, why am I doing this—I don’t feel good.”

“I really am ready to hang up the jersey,” she added.

The Bella Twins joined WWE in 2007 and quickly became two of the top female performers in the company. In addition to their work as a tag team, Nikki won the Divas Championship twice and Brie held the belt once. Brie retired in 2016 and welcomed a child with husband Daniel Bryan in May 2017 before reuniting with Nikki in 2018 for the first time in three years. Nikki’s last match was against Ronda Rousey at Evolution, WWE’s first all women’s pay-per-view.

Nikki (35, real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace) also notably dated John Cena for six years before splitting in April 2018. She confirmed on Total Bellas that she is dating Artem Chigvintsev of Dancing With the Stars.