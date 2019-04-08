NJ Transit Blames WWE for Post-WrestleMania Train Debacle

WrestleMania 35 ended at 12:30 a.m., but NJ Transit was told to plan for the event ending at 10:30 p.m. initially.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 08, 2019

NJ Transit is citing WrestleMania 35's end time as the reason why thousands of fans were forced to wait for trains in the rain early Monday morning following the event.

In a statement obtained by Larry Higgs of NJ.com, NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith explained that they planned for a 10:30 p.m. end time to Sunday's event at MetLife Stadium. The event did not conclude until 12:30 a.m. Because of this and federal laws prohibiting the number of hours that train service employees can work in a day, NJ Transit was not able to run enough trains to service all those in need in a timely manner.

"The decision to extend this event resulted in our inability to operate some of those trains due to federal requirements limiting train crew hours," Smith said. "Last-minute adjustments, such as holding the final trains of the night and adding several additional trips between Secaucus and Penn Station New York by utilizing crews and trains from throughout the system, were made."

WWE said 82,265 fans were in attendance for WrestleMania 35, which was only 264 less than who attended Super Bowl LXVIII at MetLife. NJ Transit says it lost $5.6 million serving riders for that Super Bowl.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message