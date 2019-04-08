Ronda Rousey didn’t drop her belt to Becky Lynch the easy way at WrestleMania on Sunday.

The former Raw Women’s Champion suffered a broken hand in her Triple Threat match with Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I have some news,” Meltzer said on the show, which was recorded directly after the conclusio of WrestleMania. “Ronda has a broken hand, a severely broken hand. She just was diagnosed with it.”

It’s ironic that Rousey would be legitimately injured in a WWE match considering that in the lead-up to the match she had touted her history as an MMA fighter and derided (in-character) professional wrestling as “fake.”

Meltzer had reported in January that WrestleMania 35 was expected to be Rousey’s final WWE match, at least for some time. Rousey denied the report but Meltzer repeated early Monday that the loss was her last scheduled match.