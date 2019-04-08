Report: Ronda Rousey Suffered ‘Severely Broken Hand’ During WrestleMania Main Event

Ronda Rousey was legitimately injured during WrestleMania. 

By Dan Gartland
April 08, 2019

Ronda Rousey didn’t drop her belt to Becky Lynch the easy way at WrestleMania on Sunday.

The former Raw Women’s Champion suffered a broken hand in her Triple Threat match with Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio

“I have some news,” Meltzer said on the show, which was recorded directly after the conclusio of WrestleMania. “Ronda has a broken hand, a severely broken hand. She just was diagnosed with it.”

It’s ironic that Rousey would be legitimately injured in a WWE match considering that in the lead-up to the match she had touted her history as an MMA fighter and derided (in-character) professional wrestling as “fake.”

Meltzer had reported in January that WrestleMania 35 was expected to be Rousey’s final WWE match, at least for some time. Rousey denied the report but Meltzer repeated early Monday that the loss was her last scheduled match. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message