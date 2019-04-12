A Florida teen spent two nights in jail after being arrested for attempting a WWE move on his high school principal.

Gianny Sosa, 18, a senior at Southridge High School in Miami, was arrested on Wednesday after attempting Randy Orton’s signature “RKO” on his principal, Humberto Miret, in what family members say was intended to be a prank.

Sosa was charged with battery on a school official and interference with an educational institution. Miret insisted charges be filed against Sosa, according to an arrest report obtained by WPLG Local 10. Sosa was taken to jail and held on $750 bond.

The incident was captured on video by a classmate, which shows Sosa approach Miret and yell “RKO!” while placing his arms around the principals neck. Miret then puts Sosa in a headlock and drags him into an empty classroom.

Sosa appeared in court on Thursday morning, where a judge ordered he be released from jail without posting bond.

Sosa was released from jail early Friday morning and told NBC 6 South Florida after his release that he never intended to hurt Miret.

"What I did, it wasn't intentional. I wasn't trying to hurt nobody," Sosa said shortly after his release, saying he had joked with the principal before. "I understand he had to use some force cause he might be worried, but the situation escalated when he took me into a private classroom with no cameras and continued to use force."

The teen’s lawyer, Roy Ugarte, is a wrestling fan who explained to the judge, “Everyone knows wrestling is fake,” according to the Miami Herald.