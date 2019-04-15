Ronda Rousey Hints at Starting a Family in New Instagram Post

It's "impregnation vacation" time for star Ronda Rousey.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 15, 2019

It's "impregnation vacation" time for WWE superstar Ronda Rousey.

On Monday, Rousey posted a photo showing her and husband Travis Browne kissing with the caption, “impregnation vacation.”

❤️😍😍❤️ #impregnationvacation

In January, Rousey addressed rumors that she was leaving her wrestling career to try to have a baby.  

"I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels like [they're] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus," Rousey said. "If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day.

"I really don't feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing," she added. "Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

Rousey, the former Raw Women’s Champion, suffered a broken hand in her Triple Threat match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. WrestleMania was Rousey's last scheduled match.

