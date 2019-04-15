It's "impregnation vacation" time for WWE superstar Ronda Rousey.

On Monday, Rousey posted a photo showing her and husband Travis Browne kissing with the caption, “impregnation vacation.”

In January, Rousey addressed rumors that she was leaving her wrestling career to try to have a baby.

"I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels like [they're] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus," Rousey said. "If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day.

"I really don't feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing," she added. "Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

Rousey, the former Raw Women’s Champion, suffered a broken hand in her Triple Threat match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. WrestleMania was Rousey's last scheduled match.