WWE Fines Lars Sullivan $100,000 for Bigoted Comments

WWE has disciplined wrestler Lars Sullivan for his years of offensive comments made on a message board, the company confirmed.

In addition to a fine of $100,000, he will be required to undergo sensitivity training.

Sullivan (real name Dylan Miley, 30) made dozens of bigoted comments on a Bodybuilding.com between 2007 and about 2013, targeting African-Americans, Hispanics, Muslims, homosexuals and women. The posts were first resurfaced when WWE began teasing Sullivan’s arrival on the main roster in November. A Reddit user highlighted more comments last week, which reignited the controversy and attracted the attention of Miley’s colleagues, including Big E, who is black and has been outspoken on issues of race in the past. WWE issued an apology on Miley’s behalf.

WWE announced Tuesday that Miley would be disciplined for his remarks.

“WWE supports a culture of inclusion regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, and we are committed to embracing all individuals as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide,” WWE said in a statement to SI.com. “Dylan Miley (aka Lars Sullivan) will be fined $100,000 and required to complete sensitivity training for offensive commentary uncovered from his past. WWE will also facilitate meetings for Dylan with community organizations to foster further discussion around the power of social media and the impact of your words.”