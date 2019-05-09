All Elite Wrestling will announce on Wednesday that has reached an agreement with Turner to air a weekly TV show on TNT this fall, The Wrap’s Tony Maglio reports.

Turner has long been rumored as the eventual TV home of AEW, but it wasn’t clear whether the program would air on TNT, TBS or another Turner property like Bleacher Report’s B/R Live. Maglio reports that the deal will be announced before Turner’s upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The report initially contained a paragraph that said AEW’s debut “Double or Nothing” event would stream on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Maglio said that information had been added erroneously.

FYI I believe there was some incorrect B-matter in my AEW-Turner story. I had listed streaming platforms from a #DoubleOrNothing press release. Those platforms were for a pre-show party event. I do not know what platforms the PPV will be on, though I’ve been told prob. not Turner — Tony Maglio (@TonyMaglio) May 9, 2019

Double or Nothing is now just two weeks away and AEW has yet to announce PPV details. (By comparison, broadcast plans for the Cody Rhodes- and Young Bucks-led “All In” last year were announced a month ahead of time.) AEW and British broadcaster ITV announced on Wednesday that viewers in the United Kingdom could watch the show as a pay-per-view on its ITV Box Office channel, with a pre-show called “Buy-In” airing for free beforehand. Canadian cable providers also list the event as a traditional pay-per-view.

All Elite Wrestling's 'Double Or Nothing' will be available on traditional PPV in Canada through your cable provider. pic.twitter.com/Enb7WQuOtJ — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) May 6, 2019

Without a television infrastructure, AEW has leaned heavily on social media (particularly YouTube) to promote its product and build storylines for Double or Nothing. The “Nightmare Family” YouTube channel where AEW has been releasing promos and its “The Road to Double or Nothing” series has over 100,000 subscribers and some videos have racked up over 300,000 views.

Double or Nothing is one of two shows AEW has announced, the other being “Fight for the Fallen” on July 13 in Jacksonville.