Wrestling legend Ric Flair alleged in a new video that his ex-agent, Melinda Morris Zanoni, stole money from him.

In the 18-minute video, Flair said Zanoni ignored requests to renew his trademarks and they would have been lost without the help of WWE. He said she stole from him while he was sick. He also alleges she gave out incorrect social media information.

"Let’s just start with the fact that she stole money from me," Flair said. "She actually embezzled money from me — it’s documented, I've got the records, and I’ve talked to an attorney prior to making this video."

Flair said he hasn't heard from Zanoni.

"Melinda, I don’t know how you live with yourself," he said. "Twenty years friendship, 10 years my agent. Not a text, you didn’t drive down to the hospital. You just didn’t give a s---. And you assumed I was gonna die, like a lot of people did. And you just grabbed all the money you could run with."

Flair parted ways with Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment following a 2017 health scare.

The 70-year-old Flair returned home May 22 after spending six days in a hospital. He was originally admitted to undergo surgery for an undisclosed procedure, which was delayed due to heart complications.

Flair posted two videos May 31, updating fans on his health and ranting on a variety of topics including calling out Shawn Michaels. He said it was a "miracle" he was back on his feet after the ordeal.