Ric Flair Released From Hospital After Six Days

Wrestling legend Ric Flair returned home Wednesday after spending nearly a week in the hospital.

Flair, 70, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and was initially expected to undergo surgery the following day. The undisclosed procedure was delayed until Monday due to heart complications. Flair’s wife, Wendy Barlow, said the surgery was a success.

Flair was released from the hospital on Wednesday and thanked his doctors in an instagram post.

This is the second serious health scare Flair has had in recent years. In 2017, he suffered from a blockage in his bowels and was placed in a medically induced coma, at which point doctors said he had a 20% chance of surviving.

Flair was supposed to appear Friday at the AEW-adjacent “Starrcast” convention, run by his son-in-law, the popular podcast host Conrad Thompson, but his doctors did not clear him to fly to Las Vegas for the event.