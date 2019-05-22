Ric Flair Released From Hospital After Six Days

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Flair underwent an undisclosed surgery on Monday that was said to have been successful. 

By Dan Gartland
May 22, 2019

Wrestling legend Ric Flair returned home Wednesday after spending nearly a week in the hospital. 

Flair, 70, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and was initially expected to undergo surgery the following day. The undisclosed procedure was delayed until Monday due to heart complications. Flair’s wife, Wendy Barlow, said the surgery was a success

Flair was released from the hospital on Wednesday and thanked his doctors in an instagram post. 

This is the second serious health scare Flair has had in recent years. In 2017, he suffered from a blockage in his bowels and was placed in a medically induced coma, at which point doctors said he had a 20% chance of surviving.

Flair was supposed to appear Friday at the AEW-adjacent “Starrcast” convention, run by his son-in-law, the popular podcast host Conrad Thompson, but his doctors did not clear him to fly to Las Vegas for the event.  

You May Like

More wrestling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message