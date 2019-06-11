AEW’s Fyter Fest to Stream for Free on B/R Live

All Elite Wrestling’s next show will be free to watch.

After its debut “Double or Nothing” event was made available as a $50 pay-per-view last month, “Fyter Fest” on June 29 will stream for free on B/R Live, TNT announced Tuesday.

While Double or Nothing featured a nine-match card, only five matches are currently scheduled to take place at Fyter Fest. Most notably, the event will feature the in-ring debut of Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE), who has a match against Joey Janela.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Excited to announce @AEWrestling's next event Fyter Fest will be streaming for FREE on @brlive!



— TNT Drama (@tntdrama) June 11, 2019

AEW has two more shows scheduled for later this summer (“Fight for the Fallen on July 13 and “All Out” on Aug. 31) before its live weekly TV begins on TNT this fall.

Full “Fyter Fest” match card

• Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey (hardcore match)

• Cody vs. Darby Allin

• Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF

• The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix) and a mystery partner

• Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela