Ric Flair’s former manager has filed a civil defamation lawsuit against the wrestling icon after he alleged that she stole money from him during a 2017 health scare.

Flair claimed last week in a since-deleted YouTube video that his longtime friend and agent Melinda Morris Zanoni “actually embezzled money from me.”

“Melinda, I don’t know how you live with yourself,” Flair said. “Twenty years friendship, 10 years my agent. Not a text, you didn’t drive down to the hospital. You just didn’t give a s---. And you assumed I was gonna die, like a lot of people did. And you just grabbed all the money you could run with.”

Zanoni’s employer, Legacy Talent and Entertainment, LLC, announced Monday night that it had filed a defamation lawsuit against Flair and at least one other unnamed person.

The agency released the following statement:

“Today we have taken the first step and filed a Civil Lawsuit against Richard M. Fliehr a/k/a as [sic] Ric Flair and certain unnamed (for now) defendants for defamation per se and look forward to proving the falsity of every wrongful allegation contained in his video that was posted on YouTube on June 3, 2019. Ric Flair having taken down the video is not enough. We will vigorously use the court system to protect our good names and reputations, and obtain damages due to Ric Flair’s defamatory comments contained in the video. We intend to amend the lawsuit to include all involved parties and hold all involved accountable. We completely stand behind our client’s well known reputation for truthfulness, professionalism, honor, and integrity.”

While still hospitalized after a near-death experience in 2017, Flair announced that he was no longer represented by Zanoni and Legacy.

Flair suffered another health scare last month and spent six days in the hospital. Since returning home, he has released several YouTube videos in which he rants on a number of topics, including an apparent dispute with Shawn Michaels.