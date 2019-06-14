Tickets for AEW’s ‘All Out’ Sell Out in 15 Minutes

Tickets for “All Out” are, well, all out.

Tickets for AEW’s August 31 event near Chicago went on sale at noon ET on Friday and were gone just 15 minutes later. The promotion has not revealed the number of tickets sold but last summer’s pioneering “All In” show held at the same venue was an 11,263-ticket sell-out.

The quick sell-out is nothing new for AEW, which saw tickets to its debut show, “Double or Nothing” in Las Vegas last month, sell out in four minutes (after a pre-sale one day earlier). “All In,” organized by the same men who went on to found AEW, sold out in about 30 minutes.

“All Out” will be the fourth event under the AEW banner, following “Double or Nothing,” June 29’s “Fyter Fest” and “Fight for the Fallen” on July 13.

Only two matches have been announced thus far for “All Out”: Hangman Page vs. Chris Jericho in the first-ever AEW World Championship match and Jon Moxley (formerly known in WWE as Dean Ambrose) vs. Kenny Omega.