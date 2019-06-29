How to Watch AEW Fyter Fest: Live Stream, Match Card, Start Time

Screenshot/Twitter/AEW

Find out how to watch AEW's Fyter Fest on Saturday, June 29.

By Jenna West
June 29, 2019

All Elite Wrestling's Fyter Fest will take place at the Ocean Center in Dayton Beach, Fla., on Saturday.

The Fyter Fest is only the second event for the young AEW promotion, and its name is a parody of the failed Fyre Festival.

Jon Moxley (formerly known in WWE as Dean Ambrose) will make his AEW debut against Joey Janela on Saturday, while Darby Allin while take on Cody in his first match. Other top matchups include The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega against The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid.

Fyter Fest will air for free on B/R Live's streaming service.

How to Watch:

Start Time: The pre-show, called the "Buy In," starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main card begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: Viewers can stream the show through the B/R Live app.

Full Match Card:

• Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates

• Alex Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

• Three-Way Tag Team Match: Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party

• Three-Way Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose

• Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

• Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

• Cody vs. Darby Allin

• Four-Way Match: 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF

• The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid

